Nadda attacks Congress over Supreme Court observations on PIL for probe into China pact

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Friday cited some observations of the Supreme Court on a PIL, which sought a probe into the alleged 2008 agreement between the Congress and the Communist Party of China, to seek explanation from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi.
“Even the SC is surprised at the MoU signed by the Congress party with the Chinese Gov... Mrs Gandhi & her son, who led the signing, must explain. Does this explain donations to RGF and opening Indian market for the Chinese in return, which affected Indian businesses?” Mr. Nadda tweeted.
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking NIA probe into the alleged 2008 agreement.
The court, however, expressed surprise when PIL petitioners’ lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani said it was an “agreement between a political party of this country with the only political party in that country (China)” and the issue pertained to national security.
The court said, “Within our limited experience, we have unheard of it that a political party is making an agreement with other country.”
Mr. Nadda latched onto this observation to attack the Congress over the issue.
