ADVERTISEMENT

Nadda accuses Soren government of giving Aadhaar cards to Rohingya

Updated - September 23, 2024 07:34 pm IST - Patna

The Union Minister said that “lands of tribals are being taken over”. He accused the JMM and Congress of corruption and said only the BJP can protect the tribals.

Amit Bhelari

BJP president and Union Minister J.P. Nadda addresses during flagging off event of the ‘Parivartan Sabha’ campaigning vehicles, in Khunti district of Jharkhand, on September 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J. P. Nadda on Monday (September 23, 2024) accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led Hemant Soren government of giving Aadhaar cards to the Rohingya. He also attacked the Congress calling it a “highly corrupt party” that supports “anti-national and separatist elements”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a rally in the poll-bound State, the Union Minister said the number of tribals in Jharkhand has “decreased from 44% to 28%”.

JMM, RJD, Congress aid infiltration; BJP will throw Bangladeshis, Rohingya out: Amit Shah

“What is happening? Rohingyas are being settled here, people are marrying illegally, lands of tribals are being taken over. It is being done in a planned manner and the State government is allowing this. They are settling Rohingya in Jharkhand and giving them Aadhaar cards,” Mr. Nadda said in Khunti district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP leader said when the JMM talks about tribal identity, it remains “limited to its family”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Was Champai Soren not a tribal, is Sita Soren not a tribal, why were they insulted? Only the BJP will protect the tribals,” he said. “Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister to visit the village of Birsa Munda. A tribal daughter is the President. In true sense, the work of including the tribals in the mainstream has been done only by Narendra Modi,” Mr. Nadda said.

PM Modi says JMM, RJD and Congress are Jharkhand’s three biggest enemies

The Union Minister is the fourth top leader from the BJP to visit Jharkhand in a week after the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are already camping in the State for the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nadda took a dig at the Soren government for not fulfilling the promises made during the last Assembly election.

“They used to say that JMM will give ₹1 lakh to each family. Did you get it? He had said in his manifesto that he will give a stove allowance. Here Modi delivered gas cylinders to every house, but they did not give the stove. Congress, RJD and JMM have eclipsed the progress of Jharkhand,” he said.

Attacking the Congress, Mr. Nadda said the party is “neck-deep in corruption” and it has ruined the State and the country with “politics of appeasement, corruption and nepotism”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hemant Soren left no stone unturned in learning from the Congress. JMM became a corrupt party, promoted nepotism, cheated the youth and sidelined those who appeared as strangers in his own family,” he said.

Mr. Sarma, also on the stage, questioned the ongoing Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojna and termed it a “drama before the election”.

At Baharagora in East Singhbhum district, Mr. Chouhan announced that more than 2.87 lakh vacant posts in the government will be filled if the BJP is voted to power in the State. He said the National Register of Citizens will be implemented.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US