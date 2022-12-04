Nadav Lapid gets support from fellow jury members on The Kashmir Files row

December 04, 2022 03:42 am | Updated 03:42 am IST - New Delhi

Three jury members, excluding the only Indian filmmaker on the panel, released a statement saying they agreed with Lapid’s comments on the movie

The Hindu Bureau

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid | Photo Credit: Facebook/@nadav.lapid

Three of Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s fellow jury members have come out in his support, posting a statement to this effect on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lapid had termed “vulgar” and “propaganda” the film The Kashmir Files, triggering a row at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa.

In a statement published early on Saturday morning, jury member Jinko Gotoh, an Oscar-nominated BAFTA winner, and two fellow jurors Pascale Chavance and Javier Angulo Barturen, stated that the entire jury knew and agreed with what Mr. Lapid said. “We stand by his statement.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ALSO READ
Israeli Ambassador reveals antisemitic messages received after The Kashmir Files controversy

It further went on to clarify that the three were “not taking a political stance on the film’s content.”

“We were making an artistic statement, and it saddens us greatly to see the festival platform being used for politics and subsequent personal attacks on Nadav. That was never the intention of the jury,” it added.

Sudipto Sen, the only Indian filmmaker on the IFFI International Competition jury who claimed that Mr. Lapid made the statement in his personal capacity, was not a signatory.

Following his comments on November 28, Mr. Lapid faced a backlash leading him to seek to clarify that he did not mean to deny the tragedy of Kashmiri Pandits, but had only commented on the movie’s “cinematic manipulations”, and that the tragedy “deserves a serious movie”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US