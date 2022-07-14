Naari adalat to be set up in a phased manner

Will be led by women’s collectives, but no remuneration

Will be led by women’s collectives, but no remuneration

The Ministry of Women and Child Development will implement “naari adalat” (women’s courts) led by women’s collectives in the country in a phased manner as an alternate grievance redressal mechanism to resolve “petty” disputes at the gram panchayat level.

The scheme is part of the Ministry guidelines for the Mission Shakti umbrella scheme released on Thursday. The umbrella scheme comprises of sub-schemes for women’s safety and empowerment.

The naari adalat scheme “will promote gender justice in society and family”, say the guidelines. These will resolve “petty cases” such as harassment, curtailment of rights or entitlements.

In the beginning, the scheme will be launched in some States and Union Territories, preferably in aspirational districts where elected women representatives head gram panchayat, according to the guidelines.

In the first year, there will be an awareness drive regarding legal, constitutional rights and entitlements. In the second year, a formal set up of women collectives with seven to 11 members will be provided in order to address “socio- economic and cultural issues” faced by women.

Though no remuneration will be provided to the selected members, some out-of-pocket expenses will be provided for meetings and uniforms, and logistic support will be extended through Gram Panchayats in convergence with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Ministry of Rural Development.