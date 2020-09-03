N. Ravi is Chairman of Kasturi & Sons Limited

03 September 2020 17:49 IST

N. Ravi was elected Chairman of Kasturi & Sons, the holding company of The Hindu Group, at the meeting of the company’s Board on September 3, 2020.

A former Editor-in-Chief of The Hindu and currently the Publisher of the group's various newspapers, Mr. Ravi succeeds N. Murali.

The Board placed on record its appreciation of Mr. Murali’s sterling contribution in steering the company during the period of expansion and the creation of subsidiaries to sharpen the focus on specific publications and businesses. He had brought his considerable experience in the media business extending over five decades to lead the group’s business strategy.

Advertising

Advertising

Among the subsidiary companies under Kasturi and Sons Ltd. are THG Publishing that publishes The Hindu, Business Line, Frontline and Sportstar; KSL Media that publishes Hindu Tamil Thisai; KSL Digital Ventures that hosts the digital real estate platform, Roofandfloor.com; and Sporting Pastime that has taken up the resorts business.