3 killed, 9 injured in mysterious blast at scrap site in Ladakh’s Drass: officials

August 18, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Three civilians were killed and nine others were injured in a mysterious blast in Ladakh’s Drass area on Friday.

Officials said the blast took place near a scrap site in Kabadi Nallah, Drass, in the evening. According to the local hospital, three persons, who were working as labourers, were declared dead at the medical facility.

At least nine others were being provided with treatment, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kargil, Anayat Ali Chowdhary, confirmed the casualties in the blast.

The cause of the explosion could not be ascertained immediately. Meanwhile, the police have lodged a case to initiate investigations into the blast.

Officials said a police team reached the spot and collected samples to establish the nature of the blast.

