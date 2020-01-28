Myanmar installs coronavirus screening device at border with India: official

Myanmarese authorities have installed an infrared thermometer at the India-Myanmar border to screen Indian citizens, entering the southeast Asian country through Manipur’s Moreh, for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday.
The device was installed by officials of Myanmar’s Health Department at Namphalong market on the Myanmarese side of the border, the official based in Moreh said.
“The installation was prompted by an alarming spread of the virus which originated from China’s Wuhan city,” he said.
Moreh is a major centre of trade between India and Myanmar.
Indian citizens are allowed to enter 16 km inside Myanmar every day for trade, the official said.
However, they have to return to India by 4 p.m., he added.
