Myanmar Foreign Minister excluded from ASEAN-India meeting

India praises Singapore's role in fostering ties with ASEAN

India praises Singapore's role in fostering ties with ASEAN

The Foreign Minister of Myanmar was not part of the 24th ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)-India Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) held in New Delhi on Wednesday, an official source has confirmed. Myanmar’s representation at the meeting was in focus as India had been under pressure to avoid Myanmar’s inclusion in the high-level meeting. The other factor behind Myanmar’s absence is the souring ASEAN-Myanmar ties that were affected beginning with the February 1, 2021 coup that overthrew the Aung San Suu Kyi government in Myanmar.

Wednesday’s meeting discussed regional and international issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and post-COVID recovery plans.

The Hindu had earlier reported that India was unlikely to invite Myanmar Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin. The Ministry of External Affairs had last week announced that the participation of Myanmar in the ASEAN India Senior Officials' Meeting will follow the "ASEAN consensus". An informed source said that Myanmar was represented by its embassy here during Wednesday's meeting.

Myanmar's representation at the SOM came a day after India sided with Bangladesh at the UN General Assembly and urged the international community to support Dhaka in dealing with the Rohingya crisis, which was triggered by the Myanmar military's crackdown in 2017. ASEAN-Myanmar relation was hit last October when the regional organisation refused to invite the leader of the military junta for the summit meeting. The civil discord in Myanmar also featured in the latest round of Quadrilateral meeting in Tokyo where all four Quad members — Australia, India, Japan and the U.S. — called for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar.

The non-participation of Wunna Maung Lwin in the SOM on Wednesday is being interpreted as India accommodating international concern over the junta in Myanmar, which has refused to enter into a negotiation with the protesters demanding restoration of democracy in that country. In comparison, Foreign Minister Lwin had participated in the BIMSTEC summit in a virtual format. That participation had drawn criticism from the United States.

However, Mynamr's Senior General and de facto ruler Min Aung Hlaing sent a message for the 25th anniversary of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) on June 6 in which he wished "peace and prosperity" for the Bay of Bengal community.

Wednesday's meeting witnessed India welcoming "positive contributions of and continued support of Singapore" in strengthening ASEAN-India relations as the Country Coordinator. "The ASEAN side appreciated India's support to ASEAN and ASEAN-led architecture in the region," a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said. The delegates reviewed political security, and the economic and socio-cultural relationship between ASEAN and India. Following the meeting, Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan met J. P. Nadda, national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a special gesture to mark the 30th anniversary of the ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations.