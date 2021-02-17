‘My victory belongs to everyone who spoke up during the #MeToo movement,’ says Priya Ramani

Following a Delhi court’s verdict acquitting journalist Priya Ramani in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M.J. Akbar, Ms. Ramani said that she felt vindicated on behalf of all the women who have ever spoken up against sexual harassment at the workplace.
Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Ramani said, “This case was not about me, it was about what women face at the workplace. It feels amazing to have your truth validated in a court of law. My victory belongs to everyone who spoke up during the #MeToo movement.”
Thanking the court for its verdict and lawyer Rebecca John and her team, Ms. Ramani said, “I thank my lawyers, Rebecca John and her amazing team, who believed in me and in the wider cause. They put their heart and soul in this case. I thank everyone who stood by me especially Ghazala and Niloufer, the two women who came to court and testified on my behalf.”
Ms. Ramani also said the verdict would help inspire more women to speak up against sexual harassment at the workplace.
“Sexual harassment at the workplace has got the attention it deserves, despite the fact that it was me, the victim, who had to stand up in court as the accused. I believe my victory will inspire more women to speak up about sexual harassment at the workplace. I also hope it will deter powerful men from attempting to intimidate victims by taking them to court in false cases,” said Ms. Ramani.
