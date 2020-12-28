‘My FASTag’ App now with balance-check feature using vehicle numbers

NEW DELHI

28 December 2020

FASTag will be mandatory on toll plazas from January 1

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has updated its mobile application “My FASTag” with a new feature to check balance status by simply entering the vehicle number. FASTag will be mandatory on toll plazas from January 1.

“This Check Balance Status feature will help FASTag users to verify tag status of the vehicle during their passage through a toll lane in case the tag status has not been updated in the toll plaza server due to any reasons. This new feature will help both highway user and toll operator to check tag balance status on real-time basis and eliminate the problem of dispute on tag balance,” said an NHAI release.

In addition, the Authority has reduced the refresh time limit of blacklisted tags from the existing 10 minutes to three minutes, to expedite update of the status in the ETC system and show the current status in the App for seamless passage.

Like the “You are Safe” feature of Aarogya Setu App, the “My FASTag” App will show FASTag wallet balance status in the form of colour codes: green for active tag with sufficient balance, orange/amber for tags with low balance, and red for blacklisted tags.

Toll plaza points of sale

In case of low balance, the vehicle users can instantly recharge the tag using the mobile App or get the instant recharge facility at the toll plaza points of sale. Over 40,000 such points of sale at the toll plazas have been installed across the country, in partnership with 26 banks.

“With its commitment to encourage transparency in the system, the new feature has been introduced to ensure that payment of user fee is done through FASTag at toll plazas and the waiting time is reduced, which will not only save time and fuel but also will help commuters to make a hassle free and enjoyable journey,” said the Authority.