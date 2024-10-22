MY Bharat portal to conduct awareness drive in 5,000 colleges across India

The Central government has roped in youth volunteers to increase the enrolment to its Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) portal, which is a single window platform designed to empower and enable youth to make use of the opportunities, including experiential learning, volunteer opportunities and professional tools like CV builder.

“As part of this initiative, youth volunteers under the MY Bharat umbrella will visit 5,000 colleges across India in the first phase. They will deliver presentations to inspire and encourage students to contribute to realising the Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. District Youth Officers will play a pivotal role in leading this effort,’’ said Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday.

He said the portal also planned to provide youth with career development and skill enhancement opportunities by integrating it with the National Career Service portal.

Currently, the platform actively engages 1.55 crore young people, with plans to register five crore youth in the near future.

“MY Bharat isn’t being offered just as a platform, but it serves as the anchor of a movement to mobilise young people to contribute meaningfully towards nation building,’’ said the Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the MY Bharat platform for youth on National Unity Day last year in the capital. The portal is envisioned as a pivotal, technology-driven facilitator for youth development and youth-led development, with the goal of providing equitable opportunities to empower the youth in realising their aspirations. This is a ‘Phygital Platform’ (physical + digital) comprising physical activity along with an opportunity to connect digitally. Youth can register on the MY Bharat portal (https://www.mybharat.gov.in/) and sign up for various opportunities and events available on the portal.

