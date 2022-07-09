My aim is to break the 25-year jinx in Rajasthan, says Sachin Pilot

‘Despite all our efforts, we have not been able to repeat a Congress government in the State’

For the last 25 years, the Congress has never been voted back to power in Rajasthan a second consecutive time. Senior leader and former Deputy Chief MinisterSachin Pilotfeels that if the party works as a team, it can retain the voters’ confidence in the 2023 Assembly election.Edited excerpts.

You visited the family of Kanhaiya Lal [the tailor who was killed in Udaipur for supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma] to express your solidarity but the people are very angry with what happened. There was a clear threat to him but the Rajasthan government seemed lax in providing security

Of course there is anger, anguish and horror. Such a barbaric and gruesome murder and then the making the video viral in the name of religious fundamentalism hasn’t happened before in Rajasthan and just cannot be tolerated. Even though the culprits have been nabbed within hours and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation, it must be ensured that swift and most severe punishment is awarded at the earliest. And more importantly we need to get to the bottom of it – who all were the people, organisations and entities behind influencing, planning and supporting this gruesome act. Whether or not there were lapses, will be revealed once the investigation is over.

From Nav Chintan Shivir [the party’s brainstorming session] to the Udaipur killing, the chinta [worry] for the Congress only seems to be growing

When it comes to battling terror and curbing religious fundamentalism, there can’t be Congress-BJP or government versus Opposition debate. It’s important for our nation and our society that there is communal harmony and peaceful coexistence for all of our citizens. The government and the administration of the day have to protect life and property of each and everyone of our citizens. The BJP’s default fallback response to all and any question is to focus on deepening the religious fault lines and yield political benefit from that. The tenets enshrined in our Constitution have to be followed in letter and spirit.

Our party has adopted the “Udaipur Declaration” and work has already started to implement it all levels of the organisation. It’s apparent that government agencies are being used to hound the Congress and Opposition leaders, while institutions are being blatantly politicised. Our commitment is to speak out and stand up for the hard working farmers, young people, poor and underprivileged in this country. To make the government accountable and answerable for the record high inflation, unemployment and agricultural crisis. That is our narrative, and there is no change.

The Rajasthan Congress is witnessing a leadership tussle again. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently accused the BJP of being hand in glove with the rebels. Subsequently, he clarified that he had called you nikamma [useless] out of affection. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi too appreciated your patience. So, how long are you willing to be patient?

(Smiling) How long I need to be patient…? All I am doing is putting my head down and working for the party wherever and whenever directed by the party leadership. And as far as the name calling is concerned, I have already answered that many times (more smiles). But my values and upbringing have always taught me to be dignified and respectful, no matter what the adversity or the provocation is. Ultimately, the people and voters are the masters of our destiny as also the judge and jury. They are watching and listening to what we say and do. My aim right from the beginning has been to bring back a Congress government in the 2023 Assembly election. For the last 25 years, each time we have formed a Congress government in Rajasthan, we have ended up losing very badly to the BJP the next time. Despite all our efforts, we have not been able to repeat a Congress government in Rajasthan and of course that is a cause for concern. But there is no reason why we can’t repeat in Rajasthan, we just have to do things differently to achieve it. I have given my feedback and suggestions to the Congress president, Rahul ji and Priyanka ji regarding this. I am absolutely confident that if we all work together and as a team, we will be able to retain the voters’ confidence in the next year’s election.

With the Assembly election less than 15 months away, many believe if the Congress needs to change, the time is now.

I am not in a position to answer that question. Like I said before, the collective goal and objective for all of us is to win the next year’s Assembly election. It will be crucial because the general election of 2024 would then be only months away.