MV Maersk Frankfurt that caught fire structurally stable after 10 days of fire fighting efforts

The Indian Coast Guard has deployed five ships, two helicopters and one Dornier aircraft for rescue operations over 10 days after MV Maersk Frankfurt, a Panamanian flag cargo carrier, reported a major fire on July 19. The owners of the vessel have contracted a specialised salvage agency to take over firefighting efforts and for further disposal of the vessel while salvors and ocean-going tugs have already been roped in, the ICG said on Sunday.

The fire accident occurred around 80 nautical miles west of Goa, with the ICG launching rescue efforts under ‘Operation Sahayata’.

“Further, ICG specialised pollution response team is on standby since the commencement of Operations, in coordination with stakeholders, to effect suitable response in an unlikely event of oil spill. However, ICG’s pollution preventive stance has ensured that no risk exists to the marine environment and coastal areas of Karnataka from the fire onboard MV Maersk Frankfurt,” the ICG said in a statement.

Infra-red imagery has revealed reduction in hotspots and smouldering is primarily restricted to “Bay 18 starboard side”, it added.

ICG ships are undertaking boundary cooling efforts and extinguishing sporadic minor flames that erupt from time to time due to the initial incineration of sealed containers, it said. More than 1,200 kg of Dry Chemical Powder has been airdropped at the area of fire so far. Of the 21 foreign crew, one Filipino national is missing while others are safe and in good health, the ICG said. “The vessel is structurally stable and remains operational.”

The ICG has had two coordination meetings with Director-General Shipping, the State administration, stakeholders, ports, salvage agency, ship owners and management to review the progress and find an early end to the crisis. “The outlook remains positive and presently, the situation is under control and risk to the marine environment and coastal areas does not exist.”

The vessel has both power and propulsion and is being kept at a distance of more than 24 nautical miles (India’s contiguous zone limit) at all times, according to the ICG and at least two offshore patrol vessels engaged in firefighting and coordination round the clock.

The ICG has repositioned Samudra Prahari, its specialised pollution control vessel, since the commencement of Operation Sahayata to New Mangalore Port to take corrective measures in an unlikely case of pollution. The specialised vessel is also equipped with dynamic positioning system which enables it to engage in firefighting from a very close distance.

As of Sunday, five salvors are onboard the vessel and the agency has mobilised two ocean-going tugs, Albattros-5 and Maha Wewa, to supplement ICG efforts. “ETV Water Lily, under contract with DG Shipping is also at scene, aiding fire fighting efforts. Further, Tug Creative-I with specialised tools and additional salvors was to reach the distressed vessel around noon Sunday. Another AHTS vessel Valiant has departed Sharjah and is likely to join the efforts by July 30,” the statement said.

The salvors have requested ICG assistance for four to five days more before they take over the operation completely.

The vessel is presently 50 nautical miles southwest off the New Mangalore port and more than 37 nautical miles from shore. The vessel is being maintained off New Mangalore as the port is base of operations for both ICG and the salvors. The salvors and owners are attempting to find a port of refuge for the vessel post completion of firefighting efforts, the ICG added.