MV Ganga Vilas stuck in river Ganga due to low water; IWAI denies

January 16, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Patna

World’s longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi got stuck in Chhapra on its third day of its 51-day long journey.

Foreign tourist on the cruise were supposed to see the remains of the archaeological site Chirand in Doriganj of Saran district. The cruise got stuck due to low water and could not reach the shore of the site. The cruise remained anchored in the middle of the river for some time later a small motor boat was sent to bring the tourist at the archaeological site.

Soon after getting the information about cruise getting stuck, State disaster response force (SDRF) team reached the spot with motor boat to ensure they tourist does not face any problem.

While speaking to The Hindu, Anand Kumar Vibhuti, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Saran Sadar said, “As you know that it is the longest cruise of the world and the water of river Ganga was not adequate when it was about to reach the shore and got stuck in the middle of the river. However, the foreign tourist did not face any trouble and soon we send the motor boat to bring the tourist to the site.”

He further said, “All the tourist received a warm welcome with musical band by the villagers and they were given rose flowers and tilak was also put up on their forehead. The tourist also praised the effort of the district administration. We made all the arrangement to the tourist and ensure that no once faces any trouble due to that episode. After they visited the archaeological site, they returned the cruise happily and left Chhapra for Patna.”

In this luxurious cruise, 32 tourists are from Switzerland enjoying the journey from Varanasi to Dibrugarh. MV Ganga Vilas cruise will cover 32,000 km over 51 days while navigating through several states including Bihar before endings its journey at Dibrugarh in Assam.

‘Not stuck in Bihar, cruise docked for tourists to explore shoreline’ says IWAI

The flagship Ganga Vilas Cruise reached Patna as per the schedule and is not stuck in Chhapra, stated Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).

Chairman, IWAI, Sanjay Bandopadhyaya said the vessel, MV Ganga Vilas, will continue its onwards journey as per schedule.

“The Ganga Villas reached Patna as per schedule. There is absolutely no truth in the news that the vessel is stuck in Chhapra. The vessel will continue its onwards journey as per schedule” IWAI said in a tweet quoting Bandopadhyaya.

Chhapra’s CO Satendra Singh said local journalists earlier misquoted him.

“Local journalists have misquoted me, I just said SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) boats were at the spot as a precautionary move. There is no obstacle of any kind,” Mr. Singh told ANI.

He said that the SDRF boats were provided “by the district authorities” as a routine precautionary measure.

The operators of the vessel also said that it is not stuck and technically can’t go to the shore.

“(Where) river is not deep, you have to use shallow boats to get off and on to see the site. The main ship stays in the main channel where there is water. This is what happened here. It is the norm. This is the normal thing,” Raj Singh, Chairman, Exotic Heritage Group, told ANI.

The operators also said the ship with its clients is running as per schedule and is anchored in Patna and will sail after sightseeing. They said that technically the small boats are required to take the guests to the shore. “We have the same arrangement for the Sundarbans and rest of West Bengal too. This has been the plan all along. Yes, if the ship comes to the shore it may get stuck and hence to avoid the situation we use local boats which also provides some income locally.”

(With inputs from ANI)