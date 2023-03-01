MV Ganga Vilas' second sail from Dibrugarh to Kolkata to include 15 Swiss tourists

March 01, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - Dibrugarh

MV Ganga Vilas — the ship with the distinction of covering the longest river journey in the world — will embark on a 30-day voyage from Dibrugarh to Kolkata via Bangladesh on March 2 with 15 Swiss tourists, according to Raj Singh, chairman of Antara Luxury Cruises.

Antara Luxury Cruises owns and operates the world's longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas, which reached Dibrugarh in Assam on February 28, covering a 3,200-km river journey.

Speaking to PTI, Mr. Singh said the next journey of the ship is from Dibrugarh to Kolkata via Dhaka, Bangladesh.

There will be around 10-15 Swiss tourists on board the ship, wherein they will experience various Indian cuisines and cultures, he said.

Watch | Inside MV Ganga Vilas, the world’s longest river cruise

The ship will cover a distance of 2,200 km in the journey beginning Thursday, Mr. Singh said, adding the cruise will make multiple halts at select locations for the tourists.

On Tuesday, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Shipping, Ports and Waterways, welcomed the Swiss and German tourists, and crew of MV Ganga Vilas in Assam.

The 50-day journey of MV Ganga Vilas has put India and Bangladesh on the river cruise map of the world, Mr. Sonowal said.

On January 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the cruise from Varanasi. During its journey, the cruise crossed 5 states namely Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Assam. It entered Assam on February 17 via Dhaka, Bangladesh.

During the journey, the onboard tourists visited 50 tourist spots including world heritage sites, national parks, river ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.