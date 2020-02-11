National

Muzaffarpur shelter home: Delhi court sentences Brajesh Thakur to life imprisonment

File photo of main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case Brajesh Thakur.

File photo of main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case Brajesh Thakur.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The court had on January 20 convicted Thakur of several offences including aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

A Delhi court Tuesday sentenced Brajesh Thakur to life imprisonment for sexually and physically assaulting several girls in a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha sentenced Thakur to life imprisonment for remainder of his natural life.

The court had on January 20 convicted Thakur, who once unsuccessfully contested assembly polls on Bihar People’s Party (BPP) ticket, of several offences including aggravated penetrative sexual assault under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and offences of rape and gang rape under the Indian Penal code (IPC).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
justice and rights
crime, law and justice
judiciary (system of justice)
Patna
sexual assault & rape
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 3:10:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/muzaffarpur-shelter-home-delhi-court-sentences-brajesh-thakur-to-life-imprisonment/article30791075.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY