Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Brajesh Thakur, 18 others convicted

Former MLA Brajesh Thakur and 18 others were on Monday convicted by a Delhi court for sexual and physical assault of girl inmates of a Muzaffarpur shelter home in Bihar.

Arguments on the quantum of sentence will be heard on January 28.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha convicted Thakur for aggravated sexual assault under the POCSO Act, apart from other offences.

One of the accused in the case has been acquitted.

The court had postponed the verdict and sought a response from the CBI, following allegations by the accusedthat the testimonies of the victims were not trustworthy.

The case pertains to the allegation that at least 34 girl inmates of the shelter home were sexually assaulted. The CBI took over the probe in July 2018 and it recorded the statements of the victims and also made several arrests, including that of Thakur.

It is alleged that he would bring in people for sexually assaulting the inmates. Some of them were also taken to hotels where they were raped.

The shelter home was being run by NGO “Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti”. The instances of sexual assault were first made public through a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.