Mutual cooperation during pandemic strengthened India-Singapore ties: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind said Thursday that mutual cooperation during COVID-19 pandemic has strengthened the existing friendship and trust between India and Singapore.
He also thanked Singapore for its strong support to India at multi-lateral forums, including the UN Security Council, according to an official statement.
President Kovind accepted the letter of credence from Simon Wong Wie Kuen, the high commissioner of Singapore to India, during the virtual event.
The president conveyed his warm wishes to the high commissioner.
Congratulating the Singapore government on the successful conduct of general elections recently, Kovind noted that bilateral relations between India and Singapore have deepened.
“He noted that mutual cooperation during the period of COVID-19 pandemic has further strengthened the existing ties of friendship and trust between both countries,” the statement said.
