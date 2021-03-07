Muthoot group chairman death | No foul play, say Delhi Police

M. G. George. File

NEW DELHI

07 March 2021 19:55 IST

Chairman of finance firm M.G. George fell to his death from fourth floor of residence

The Delhi Police, investigating the death of Muthoot group chairman, said on Sunday that there was no foul play in his death after the preliminary enquiry.

M.G. George, 72, died on Friday evening after he allegedly fell from the fourth floor of his house in southeast Delhi’s East of Kailash.

A senior police officer said a crime team visited the spot where the incident happened. They have scanned all CCTVs in the house, including the one facing the entry to the terrace which Mr. George was seen entering after leaving the lift cabin.

“Mr. Geroge was captured on the CCTV entering the terrace at 6.30 p.m. They have also found one chair next to the railing. The height of railing is around five feet. The crime and forensic team have taken measurements of the trajectory of the fall to confirm if he fell off the chair. The location in the terrace from where he actually fell was out of CCTV range,” said the officer

He added that the police have spoken to the drivers and care takers of the house who were the first responders and found Mr. George lying on the ground floor. They informed the family members and rushed him to a hospital.

“The family said Mr. George used to stay on the first floor of the house and he often went to the terrace. We have checked the past recordings of CCTV at the terrace and nothing suspicious was found. We will try to speak to family members after the mourning period to get details of Mr George’s medical history if any,” the officer said.

The family members also do not suspect any foul play, he said.

Police said that on Friday at 9.21 p.m., information was received at Amar Colony police station that Mr George had fallen from the fourth floor of his residence