Must be prepared to shed obsolete practices and adopt new ones, says CDS Anil Chauhan

Updated - July 25, 2024 07:23 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 07:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Tri-services are on the threshold of a major reform covering structural, conceptual, and cultural aspects, he says in a message on 25th anniversary of Kargil conflict

The Hindu Bureau

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan during an event for the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Stating that the right lessons of Kargil War must be reinforced, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said on July 25 that the armed forces must be prepared to “shed obsolete practices and adopt new ones.” He said the tri-services are on the threshold of a major reform, encompassing organisational, structural, conceptual, and cultural aspects.

“The underlying aim of these reforms is to improve fighting efficiency and keep the armed forces battle-ready at all times. We must be prepared to shed the obsolete practices and adopt new ones. The shape and contour of reforms must reflect the uniqueness of the Indian environment and challenges,” General Chauhan said in a message on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Kargil conflict.

Indian Army takes out motorcycle expedition to mark 25th anniversary of Kargil war victory

Stating that the supreme sacrifices made by the bravehearts during the Kargil conflict will not go in vain, the CDS said the actions will continue to inspire and motivate future generations of not only soldiers, but also the youth of the nation.

Highlighting the uniqueness of the Kargil War, General Chauhan said there were lessons in the war not only for the military but for all those who deal with national security. He stressed that the lessons learnt by shedding blood must not be forgotten, the mistakes must not be repeated, and the right lessons must be reinforced.

Creation of the post of CDS was one of the recommendations post the Kargil conflict and efforts are currently under way for the reorganisation of the military into integrated theatre commands.

