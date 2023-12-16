Muslims have lost faith in Sunni Waqf Board over construction of mosque in Ayodhya: Muslim Jamaat president

December 16, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Lucknow

President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi on December 16 said that Muslims in India have lost faith in the Sunni Central Waff Board as it has failed to take steps to construct a mosque on the five acres of land given by the Supreme Court in Dhannipur, Ayodhya in lieu of Babri Masjid.

He also suggested that the Board invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instead of Macca Sharif Imam, to lay the foundation stone for the proposed mosque.

“In compliance with the Supreme Court’s order to allocate five acres of land elsewhere in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque in lieu of the Ram Temple, the land has been allocated in Dhannipur. However, construction has not begun on this site yet, while the Ram Mandir is complete and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the consecration ceremony. Despite having permission, the Sunni Waqf Board failed to put even a brick at the mosque site,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We came to know that the Imam of the Macca Sharif will lay the foundation stone of the mosque. Muslims have lost faith in the Sunni Central Waqf Board. It is not a trusted institution. Would it not be better that instead of inviting the Imam of Macca Sharif, the foundation stone for the mosque was laid in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Modi during his presence on January 22,” Mr. Barelvi added.

All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ) is a religious organisation belonging to the Barelvi movement of Sunni Islam, based in Bareilly. It recently supported the Central government’s ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and appealed to Sunni Barelvi supporters to maintain distance from such extremist groups.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.