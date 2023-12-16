GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Muslims have lost faith in Sunni Waqf Board over construction of mosque in Ayodhya: Muslim Jamaat president

The religious head expresses disappointment over the Board’s failure to begin work on the new mosque, while the Ram temple is preparing for its consecration ceremony

December 16, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi on December 16 said that Muslims in India have lost faith in the Sunni Central Waff Board as it has failed to take steps to construct a mosque on the five acres of land given by the Supreme Court in Dhannipur, Ayodhya in lieu of Babri Masjid.

He also suggested that the Board invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instead of Macca Sharif Imam, to lay the foundation stone for the proposed mosque.

“In compliance with the Supreme Court’s order to allocate five acres of land elsewhere in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque in lieu of the Ram Temple, the land has been allocated in Dhannipur. However, construction has not begun on this site yet, while the Ram Mandir is complete and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the consecration ceremony. Despite having permission, the Sunni Waqf Board failed to put even a brick at the mosque site,” he said.

“We came to know that the Imam of the Macca Sharif will lay the foundation stone of the mosque. Muslims have lost faith in the Sunni Central Waqf Board. It is not a trusted institution. Would it not be better that instead of inviting the Imam of Macca Sharif, the foundation stone for the mosque was laid in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Modi during his presence on January 22,” Mr. Barelvi added.

All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ) is a religious organisation belonging to the Barelvi movement of Sunni Islam, based in Bareilly. It recently supported the Central government’s ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and appealed to Sunni Barelvi supporters to maintain distance from such extremist groups.

