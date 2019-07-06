Muslims being demeaned in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) president and MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said the Muslim character of Jammu and Kashmir had been a thorn in the eyes of forces inimical to the identity and integrity of the State.
“Unfortunately, the forces inimical to our identity are using local henchmen to pursue their agenda. The mushrooming of political outfits in the valley is also suggestive of the nefarious agenda of such forces as want to demean and divide the voice of the people, particularly Muslims,” said Dr. Abdullah at a gathering at Kulipura area in Srinagar.
He said that while the Governor in J&K had stated that the Amarnath Yatra would not have been possible without the active support of the local population, the same lot of people were subjected to collective detention through highway curbs.
