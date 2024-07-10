GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Muslim woman entitled to seek maintenance from spouse under Section 125 of CrPC: Supreme Court

Supreme Court Bench said maintenance is not charity but the right of married women and it is applicable to all married women irrespective of their religion

Updated - July 10, 2024 12:38 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 12:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representation purpose only.

Image used for representation purpose only.

The Supreme Court on July 10 ruled that a Muslim woman can seek maintenance from her husband under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which is applicable to all married women irrespective of religion.

A Bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih, which pronounced a separate but concurrent verdict, said Section 125 of the erstwhile CrPC which deals with wife’s legal right to maintenance, covers Muslim women.

SC examines divorced Muslim women’s right to maintenance under Section 125 of the CrPC | Explained

“We are hereby dismissing the criminal appeal with the major conclusion that Section 125 would be applicable to all women and not just married women,” Justice Nagarathna said while pronouncing the verdict.

The Bench said maintenance is not charity but the right of married women and it is applicable to all married women irrespective of their religion.

Also Read: Rebooting the codes: On the IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act

The Supreme Court dismissed the petition of one Mohd. Abdul Samad, who has challenged the order of the Telangana High Court refusing to interfere with the maintenance order of the family court.

He has contended that a divorced Muslim woman is not entitled for maintenance under Section 125 of CrPC and has to invoke the provisions of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986.

