Muslim teacher in BHU Sanskrit faculty resigns

Feroze Khan, who was appointed as an assistant professor in the Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnan (SVDV) of the Banaras Hindu University, finally buckled under pressure and resigned from the faculty.

Mr. Khan submitted his resignation on Monday and expressed his wish to teach in the Sanskrit department of the Arts faculty, said professor Kaushalendra Pandey.

Some students and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the students wing of the RSS, have since November 7 opposed Mr. Khan's appointment, saying he was ineligible to teach in the faculty being a Muslim. While they had called off their dharna for 10 days, the students resumed the protest last week, even as the faculty remained shut since the protests and due to the scheduled examinations.

“Feroze Khanji has resigned from here. And expressing wish to teach in the Sanskrit department, he has resigned and join there,” Mr. Pandey said.

While Mr. Khan is himself yet to comment, speculation was rife over the change in his department as part of a compromise after he appeared in interviews held by the department of Samhita in the faculty of Ayurveda and the Sanskrit department of the Arts faculty.

“For some reasons, he could not join there [SVDV]. Incidentally, he got two more opportunities, a total of three opportunities. Among all three, he accepted the post he preferred the most. It is a good thing for him,” said Mr. Pandey.

The BHU is yet to issue a statement.