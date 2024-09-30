Muslim population rising, will oust BJP from power in U.P. in 2027: SP MLA

Former State Minister and Samajwadi Party MLA Mehboob Ali has said that the growing Muslim population would lead to the BJP's exit from power in Uttar Pradesh in the 2027 Assembly polls.

The 72-year-old sixth-term MLA from Amroha made the remarks during a party event in Bijnor on Sunday (September 29, 2024), with video clips of his speech circulating on social media.

Speaking at the programme, Mr. Ali emphasised that the demographic shift would favour the SP, saying, "The Muslim population has increased to such an extent that by 2027, the BJP will have to go, and the Samajwadi Party will come to power."

Drawing a parallel between the BJP and the Mughal empire, he said, "If the Mughals, who ruled for over 800 years are no longer around, what makes you think the BJP will last?"

He also labelled the the BJP as "anti-Constitution and anti-reservation."

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP had ousted the Akhilesh Yadav-helmed SP from power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and retained the State in the 2022 Assembly polls. The next Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are due in 2027.

