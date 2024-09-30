GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Muslim population rising, will oust BJP from power in U.P. in 2027: SP MLA

Drawing a parallel between the BJP and the Mughal empire, the Samajwadi Party leader said, ‘If the Mughals, who ruled for over 800 years are no longer around, what makes you think the BJP will last?’

Published - September 30, 2024 04:58 pm IST - Bijnor (UP)

PTI

Former State Minister and Samajwadi Party MLA Mehboob Ali has said that the growing Muslim population would lead to the BJP's exit from power in Uttar Pradesh in the 2027 Assembly polls.

The 72-year-old sixth-term MLA from Amroha made the remarks during a party event in Bijnor on Sunday (September 29, 2024), with video clips of his speech circulating on social media.

Speaking at the programme, Mr. Ali emphasised that the demographic shift would favour the SP, saying, "The Muslim population has increased to such an extent that by 2027, the BJP will have to go, and the Samajwadi Party will come to power."

Drawing a parallel between the BJP and the Mughal empire, he said, "If the Mughals, who ruled for over 800 years are no longer around, what makes you think the BJP will last?"

He also labelled the the BJP as "anti-Constitution and anti-reservation."

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP had ousted the Akhilesh Yadav-helmed SP from power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and retained the State in the 2022 Assembly polls. The next Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are due in 2027.

Published - September 30, 2024 04:58 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / election / politics / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.