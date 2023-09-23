Muslim Personal Law Board launches campaign on women’s inheritance rights

September 23, 2023 04:35 am | Updated 04:35 am IST - New Delhi

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has launched a countrywide campaign to ensure that women must get their due share in inheritance. The Board’s working committee made a plea to give the women the rights bestowed upon them by religion. They felt that though the Shariah law gives the daughters a fixed share in their father’s inheritance, in many cases the daughters don’t get their share. Similarly, the mothers often fail to get their due in the offspring’s property and widows do not always get their share in their late husband’s wealth. The Board’s move comes against the background of the Law Commission seeking suggestions on the possibility of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the nation. Noises have also been made in political circles for giving equal share to men and women in property. This is seen by some Muslim leaders as a direct infringement of Islamic law which gives a daughter one-third of the property share, leaving two-third to the son after mother’s share and other liabilities have been met.

The Board’s move is aimed at restoring women’s inheritance rights which are not always granted in some sections of the society. Highlighting the decisions of the working committee, Dr. S.Q.R. Ilyas, spokesman of the Board told the media, “The Board realises that women of the country are facing many social problems such as female foeticide, dowry, exploitation at the work place and domestic violence, etc. It was decided to initiate reform within the Muslim society. For the purpose of social reform, the country was divided into three parts and three secretaries, namely Maulana S. Ahmad Faisal Rahmani, Maulana Mohammed Umrain Mahfooz Rahmani and Maulana Yasin Ali Usmani were made responsible each region. Apart from this, a committee was formed to prepare the plan of the entire work.”

The Board also expressed concern over the government’s crackdown on the alleged Waqf properties and petitions filed against the Waqf Act in various high courts of the country. It is to be noted that the Centre has staked claim to 123 properties, including mosques, dargahs and cemeteries in Delhi. The Centre’s move has been contested by the Delhi Waqf Board which has filed a case in Delhi High Court claiming rights over the properties. The Board also decided to organise Waqf conferences in five major cities of the country on the Shariah status of the Waqf, the threats to their properties, and possible remedial measures.

The working committee reviewed too the various aspects of the new Mediation Act. The meeting was attended by most members of the Board, including Sadatullah Husaini, president, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and Arshad Madani, president, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.