Muslim organisation moves SC against hate speeches

It cites instances dating back to as early as 2018

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has approached the Supreme Court against the repeated instances of hate speeches against Muslims across the country.

The plea filed by Jamiat national president Maulana Mahmood A. Madani said hate speech feeds into a system of political and social discrimination and has a cumulative effect on the dignity of a group/community.

In a statement released to the media about the filing of the petition, Jamiat, a socio-religious organisation, narrated various instances of derogatory remarks and calls for violence against the community since 2018.

The petition cited inflammatory speeches made by Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati, priest of Dasna temple, the anti-Muslim slogans made at the Jantar Mantar rally in August this year, the campaign and protests against Friday ‘namaz’ in Gurugram where protesters disrupted congregations at designated plots by spreading cow dung and issuing threatening slogans, rallies held in Tripura in which derogatory slogans were made against the Prophet, speeches made by Suraj Pal Amu and Santhosh Thammaiah, etc.

The petitioners, according to the statement, also highlighted a report of Uttar Pradesh Police arresting over 100 Muslims for holding a protest against the remarks of Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati.

Recently, 76 Supreme Court lawyers wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India seeking suo motu action against the conclave where genocidal calls were made against Muslims.

Saying that the police authorities did not take any action against the instances of anti-Muslim hate speeches, the petitioners voice concerns about law enforcement agencies “succumbing to non-state actors” and failing to protect the rights of the minorities.

Seeking immediate judicial intervention, the petitioners have highlighted that derogatory remarks and abusive speeches against Muslims have resulted in violence and even the killing of individuals.

They have argued that the police authorities have failed to discharge their “duty to care” by failing to act against the anti-Muslim hate speeches.

The petition, drawn and filed by advocates M.R. Shamshad and Niaz Ahmed Farooqui placed reliance on the judgment of the Supreme Court in Tehseen Poonawalla vs Union of India, where the Supreme Court passed elaborate directions to deal with mob crimes and lynching.