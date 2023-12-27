ADVERTISEMENT

MHA declares Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) an unlawful association

December 27, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In a post on X, Home Minister Amit Shah stated, this organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K

The Hindu Bureau

The PM government’s message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law, Amit Shah said. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’/MLJK-MA as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under the UAPA.

In a post on X, Home Minister Amit Shah stated, “This organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K. The PM @narendramodi government’s message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law.”

Alam was among the main organisers of pro-Azadi protests in the Valley in 2010. He was arrested along with several other leaders after those protests and was released in 2015 by the then Mehbooba Mufti government. This eventually led to friction between PDP and BJP coalition.

