Muslim leaders disappointed with RSS

September 16, 2023 12:47 am | Updated September 15, 2023 11:51 pm IST

The much-hyped dialogue between senior representatives of the RSS and Muslim leaders appears to have failed to bring about the desired result. The Muslim leaders have expressed “disappointment” at continued violence against the minorities and believe “the RSS leaders could have done better”.

Though the option of future dialogue has not been ruled out yet, the Muslim leaders feel there was need for “appropriate follow-up action” from the other side after a couple of closed door meetings between the leaders. Speaking to the media, president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Arshad Madani said, “What we had discussed with Mohan Bhagwat and others, the RSS is no longer standing by it.”

Mr. Arshad Madani’s faction of the Jamiat along with the section headed by Mahmood Madani, besides representatives of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and noted Muslim bureaucrats and journalists, including S.Y. Qureshi, former Chief Election Commissioner, Zameeruddin Shah, former Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, Najib Jung, former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, and Shahid Siddiqui, former member of Parliament, earlier this year had a closed door meeting with the RSS leaders to bridge the distance between communities and usher in an era free of communal violence, lynching and attacks on Muslim places of worship.

‘No effective measures’

Things have not worked out on expected lines. “The RSS has backtracked from the commitment to promote peace, harmony and love between Hindus and Muslims in India,” Mr. Arshad Madani alleged, adding, “No effective measures were taken in this regard due to which the sectarian elements continue to be strengthened.”

The Jamaat’s representative Malik Mohtasim Khan, who too was part of one meeting, however, noted, “We did not have great expectations from the dialogue. We know to what extent can the RSS go. The idea of meeting was to present our view about communal violence, lynching, attacks on mosques, etc, and listen to the viewpoint of the RSS too. Nothing more.”

His fellow team member in the RSS-Muslim leaders’ dialogue, Mr. Siddiqui backed up the sentiments of Mr. Madani, stating, “Personally speaking, I am disappointed. Things have not gone in the right direction. With all the incidents of violence, there should have been condemnation from the RSS or at least an attempt to stop the incidents. That has obviously not been the case. However, I do believe one has to have a dialogue but it has to be backed up by action on the ground.”

Another member of the closed door conversation admitted on condition of anonymity, “We are not popular leaders. We are retired men who had a dialogue with senior members of the RSS in an attempt to bring about communal peace and harmony. We had no magic wand. All Muslim bodies, including Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and two factions of the Jamiat were in favour of a conversation with the RSS. Though I cannot speak for others, but I am disappointed today. Things appear bleak. There is that lurking fear of possible violence again after Nuh.”

