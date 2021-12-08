Muslim Council rejects clerics’ namaz deal

GURUGRAM

08 December 2021 00:42 IST

‘The community will continue to offer prayers at all the 37 sites agreed upon in 2018’

A day after the Gurugram Imam Sangathan in a meeting with right-wing groups and the administration agreed not to hold namaz at 20 designated places, the Gurgaon Muslim Council submitted a memorandum to the office of Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday, rejecting the proposal as “fraudulent”. It also demanded setting up of a committee for an amicable solution to the controversy over offering of namaz in the open.

The council, in the memorandum, said the Muslims would continue to offer Jumma Namaz at all the 37 sites agreed upon in 2018, and demanded that the district administration ensure law and order was maintained.

The delegation comprised members of the Gurgaon Muslim Council and several imams, including Mufti Mohammad Saleem Qasmi, president, Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind, Gurugram, and Muslim Ekta Manch chairman Hazi Shahzad Khan.

“We have come in large numbers along with the imams to show that those who were part of the agreement yesterday [on Monday] were just a handful of people and not true representatives of the community,” said Gurgaon Muslim Council member Altaf Ahmed. Mr. Khan said those present in the meeting on Monday were not even residents of Gurugram.

The memorandum said the meeting between the imams and Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti leaders was “absolutely fraudulent and illegal”, which was held “secretly and in a suspicious manner”. The document said the submission of the Gurgaon Muslim Council to the office of Deputy Commissioner that “Muslims in general do not trust Muslim Rashtriya Manch or a handful of maulvis, and they are not the voice of genuine and reasonable Muslim citizens of Gurugram, has once again been ignored”.

Rejecting the agreement reached between the two groups, the memorandum said the proposal is not just fraudulent, but also impractical and creates severe problems for Muslim community citizens as well others citizens of Gurugram. Therefore, we reject any and all such agreements done behind closed doors, in a suspicious manner, by a handful of discredited members of Muslim community”.

The council, through the memorandum, demanded that the Chief Minister constitute a truly representative committee on the matter. Mr. Ahmed said Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg assured them to look into their demands.