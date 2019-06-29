Muslim youth thrashed in Kanpur for refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

A Muslim youth who was wearing a skull cap was allegedly thrashed and insulted in Kanpur by some unidentified persons after he refused to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’, the police said on Saturday.

The attack happened on Friday evening when the youth, identified as Taj Mohammad, was returning to his home in the Barra area from the Usmanpur madrasa after offering prayers.

Mr. Mohammad said that while he was returning home, four persons on two-wheelers asked him to stop after they objected to his way of driving. While the first person asked him, “How are you driving?”, the second person pointed out to the others that he was a Muslim, said Mr. Mohammad.

The unidentified men then asked Mr. Mohammad to park his vehicle on the side of the road and chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’, he said.

“They asked me to shout ‘Jai Sri Ram’. I said I won’t say it. Then they threatened to thrash me if I didn’t,” said the youth, who was pushed to the ground and beaten up. His skull cap was also allegedly forcefully removed.

The attackers fled the scene after Mr. Mohammad cried for help and some passers-by rushed towards Mr. Mohammad. A case was registered under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (causing enmity between people of different religions).

Circle Officer Babupurva Manoj Kumar Gupta said the police were going through CCTV footage and also talking to locals near the Yadav market area to identify the culprits.

“Strict action will be taken against those whose names come to light,” said Mr. Gupta.