Muslim body concerned over forced migration from Gurugram following communal violence

August 04, 2023 02:02 am | Updated August 03, 2023 11:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) which visited the strife-torn areas of Gurugram, has expressed concern at the “forced migration of people from the premier business hub of the country”. A number of working class men and women had migrated after a number of jhuggis (temporary structures) and roadside shops were set on fire in the violence, they said. Their migration, the delegation felt, had a ripple effect on apartment residents too, who expressed lack of confidence in the administration.

“It [labour migration] may cause untold damage to our reputation as the destination of choice for a stable and peaceful business climate,” Maulana Shafi Madani, national secretary of the Jamaat, who led the delegation, said.

Calling for “confidence-building measures amidst widespread unrest”, the delegation asked for accountability for the attack on the mosque in Sector 57 of the satellite township, and the killing of its imam. The mosque was among the two Muslim places of worship to be attacked in the violence.

The mosque has been the site of a sustained legal battle with local estate magnates allegedly eyeing the property for the past few years. “Taking advantage of the circumstances, they may have had a role in the attack on the mosque,” Nadeem Khan, a member of the delegation, said.

In a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Kala Ramachandran, members of the delegation were informed that social media posts and videos had led to an escalation in violence. “The police force could not adequately handle the situation as it got diverted to multiple locations,” Jamaat members were informed.

“The Commissioner claimed 70% of the forces were diverted to Mewat due to violence there, and that the police did not anticipate such violence in Gurugram,” Mr. Khan said, adding, “It is difficult to believe such a thing as there was widespread fear of the violence from Mewat spreading to Gurugram. It is not easy to trust the police after seeing photos of the Commissioner with Monu Manesar on the latter’s Twitter (now known as X) handle.”

Mr. Manesar is accused of instigating violence through his hate videos shared on social media just before the violence began. He is also an accused in the lynching of Nasir and Junaid in Mewat earlier this year. The two were accused of cow smuggling and burned inside a car. The Haryana Government claims Mr. Manesar has been absconding since then.

A letter has been sent on behalf of the Association for Protection of Civil Rights to the police, stating: “Since July 31, there has been a rapid escalation of hate speech and violence in Haryana, often directed at the Muslim community. This requires your urgent intervention. As per information available, communal clashes broke out around a yatra organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. This was preceded by a provocative video posted by Monu Manesar, a self-proclaimed gau rakshak and a repeat offender.”

“The Jamaat feels that the situation in Gurugram is a failure of our intelligence and coordination with the police department. A climate of impunity also added fuel to the fire as anti-social elements who indulged in violence felt assured that no action would be taken against them as they enjoyed political patronage,” Mr. Madani told the media, even as he asked for prompt measures for restoring peace.

“There should be serious efforts towards the initiation of dialogue across communities as communal harmony has been impacted because of the vicious media propaganda and instigation of violence across social media platforms,” he said, adding, “There is a palpable fear in people who have been affected by the violence even in the surrounding areas. The police and the administration must assure people that nobody will be allowed to take the law into their hands and strict action will be taken against anti-social elements fomenting violence. It must take appropriate steps to prevent the recurrence of such a situation.”

Further, the JIH delegation also met residents who have lived through the ongoing communal tension and unrest. Residents shared their fear and called for better security.

The delegation also demanded suitable compensation for the victims of the violence, and punishment for the guilty. The Jamaat is likely to file a petition for compensation next week.

