Muslim bodies hit out at Waqf Bill, plan to move court

The contentious Bill to amend 44 Sections of the Waqf Act-1995 has drawn the ire of the Muslim community. The overriding feeling is one of interference in community’s matters, and an attempt to dispossess the largest minority of the wealth meant for the socio-economic uplift of the community. The Muslim bodies have called the proposed amendments “objectionable”, a step meant to “weaken the waqf commissioners” and are mulling the prospect of filing a joint petition before the Supreme Court. The All India Sufi Sajjadanasheen, however, has come out in support of the government move, calling the changes “long overdue “.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu, All India Majlis-e-Mushawarat chairman and former chief of Delhi Minorities Commission, Zafarul Islam said, “New amendments will usher in a Collector Raj to decide at will what is a waqf and what is not. The finality of the waqf tribunals’ verdicts has been taken away and given to the Collector. The new amendments also establish the tradition of this government of failing to consult the Muslim community in matters affecting the community.”

Giving the example of the government’s failure to take the community into confidence on the subject of instant triple talaq, Mr. Islam said, “The new Bill builds on a tradition followed by this government that it does not find it necessary to consult the stakeholders, the Muslim community in this case, as worthy of consultation in a matter directly and deeply touching it. The government has also tried to redefine what is a “waqf” property. It says that only a Muslim who has been practising his religion for the previous five years can make a waqf and that the earnings from waqf properties will be spent on certain specified heads while, under Islamic law, anyone including a non-Muslim, can make a waqf and the earnings of a certain waqf property may be spent only as specified by the person making that waqf.” He alleged that the new Bill opens the gates for non-Muslim legislators and others to become members of the Waqf Council and the State waqf boards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Arshad Madani refused to accept the proposed changes, stating, “We cannot accept any amendment in the waqf (endowment) law which would change the status of the waqf and the purpose of the waqf. It seems that by these amendments, the government wants to change status and nature of waqf to make it easy to seize.”

Non-Muslim members

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind president Sadatullah Hussaini took objection to the inclusion of non-Muslim members. “To make it mandatory for inclusion of non-Muslims is questionable,” he said. However, he welcomed the inclusion of women members in the Waqf Board. “It is there in the 1995 Act too. There is no problem with that,” he said. Mr. Hussaini sought a clarification if the women members would be from the community or otherwise. Also, he objected to the proposed changes to 30 State Waqf Boards, particularly the possibility of the inclusion of non-Muslim joint secretary there.

The Jamiat president too seconded the apprehensions of others, stating, “The waqf properties are the donations by Muslim elders which have been dedicated for religious and Muslim charitable works. Any change in the Waqf Act 2013 which changes the status and nature of waqf properties or makes it easier for the government or any individual to misuse them is not acceptable. Similarly, we cannot accept any amendment of reducing or limiting the powers of waqf boards.” Mr. Madani also alleged that since “this government came to power, it has been introducing new laws to keep Muslims in fear with steps which interfere in religious affairs”. He called the proposed changes as “deliberate interference in the constitutional powers given to Muslims. The Constitution has given every citizen freedom of religion as well as full authority to practice their religious rituals. And the current government wants to take away this religious freedom given to Muslims by the Constitution”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.