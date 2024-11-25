Muslim bodies flay Sambhal mosque survey, demand judicial probe into violence

The survey of the Jama Masjid in Sambhal ordered by the court of a civil judge which resulted in widespread arson and loss of five lives has been questioned by Muslim organisations for its “undue haste” and “lack of adherence to constitutional principles”.

They have questioned the court’s failure to take the viewpoint of the mosque committee before ordering the survey and have sought a judicial probe into the incident.

The vice-president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Malik Moatasim Khan, told The Hindu, “The decision to order a survey without hearing the mosque committee’s perspective reflects a serious lapse in judicial fairness. The presence of provocative anti-social elements with the survey team and their offensive actions escalated communal tensions, leading to the unfortunate incident that saw the loss of innocent lives.”

The survey, which had passed off peacefully on the first day, resulted in large scale violence the next day as the local Muslim residents protested against what they called a “motivated survey”. The survey team was accompanied by marchers shouting provocative slogans. It was objected to by the Muslim residents leading to violence.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president, Mahmood Madani, questioned why the survey resulted in violence. “The residents of Sambhal cooperated with the court-appointed team without resistance on the first day. However, reports suggest that on the day of the incident, some individuals accompanying the survey team raised provocative slogans that escalated tensions. Why did the police allow such individuals to accompany the survey team to the Jama Masjid? Why were they not stopped from inciting tensions with provocative slogans that targeted a specific community?”

Calling for a probe into the killing of protesters, Mr. Khan said, “We demand a judicial probe into the incident to ensure accountability for the police officers responsible and justice for the victims and their bereaved families. It is imperative that the Places of Worship Act 1991, protecting religious sites as they stood in 1947 is upheld, and any attempts to dilute its letter and spirit are resisted and opposed. We sincerely hope that both the executive and the higher judiciary will address this trend of targeting Muslim places of worship and trying to acquire them illegally by claiming that there stood a Hindu temple on the land in ancient times.”

He called the killing of Muslim youths allegedly in police firing “a glaring example of State oppression and discrimination, violating the constitutional right to dignity and life that every citizen is entitled to”.

The viewpoint was shared by Mr. Madani who said, “We do not support violence from any group, but we view this action by the police as oppressive and discriminatory, resulting in the unjust loss of innocent lives. If a government adopts a discriminatory approach, devaluing the lives, dignity, and property of a particular community, it is in violation of the Constitution and the rule of law.” He recalled the Jamiat’s earlier warnings about the dangerous consequences “of seeking temples under mosques”, describing such actions as an attack on national peace and unity.

The bodies reiterated the need to implement the Places of Worship Act in letter and spirit.

