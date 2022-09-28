Muslim bodies divided on PFI ban

Jamaat terms ban selective, Jamiat maintains silence

Supporters taken out a protest march in Kollam following a State-wide hartal called by the Popular Front of India, on September 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: C. Sureshkumar

The countrywide ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the arrest of its top leaders has divided the leading Muslim organisations.

While the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind has maintained silence on the issue, insisting it has “nothing to do with PFI”, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has asked the government to revoke the ban, calling it “selective, discriminatory and biased”.

A Jamiat spokesman steered clear of the ban on the PFI, holding, “We are neither with them nor against them. We would not like to say more. Let the law take its course.”

Meanwhile, Navaid Hamid, president of the Majlis-e-Mushawarrat, called the raids and arrests “deplorable “. “It shows the government’s desperation to divert contry’s attention from real issues. All should condemn it in one voice. Hope the organisation will get justice from courts,” Mr. Hamid said.

The viewpoint was reiterated by Jamaat-e-Islami. “Banning an organisation is neither a solution nor does it suit a democratic society. The culture of banning the organisations is in itself a clear violation of the fundamental rights protected by the Constitution and goes against the democratic spirit and basic civil liberties,” Syed Sadatullah Hussaini, the Jamaat’s president told the media.

Mr. Hussaini said the Jamaat too had its differences with the PFI over many issues. “We have also opposed them on several counts but that is not the reason to ban an organisation and harass its cadre. It is the duty of the police and administration to maintain law and order in the country. If any individual breaks the law or commits any crime the individual can be prosecuted and dealt as per the provisions of law.”

Expressing confidence that the courts will do justice with respect to the allegations against them, the Jamaat insisted that “to ban an entire organization on flimsy and unsubstantiated grounds, is unjustified and undemocratic”.

Alluding to the actions of other bodies, Mr. Hussaini reminded the government, “Recently, we have witnessed many fringe and radical groups openly indulging in hate-mongering and calling for violence. These groups are operating with impunity and no action is being taken against them whatsoever. Hence, the ban appears selective, discriminatory, and biased. It will increase the trust deficit between people and the government and send a wrong message to the country. We demand that the ban be revoked at the earliest.”