Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, released during hijacking of IC-814 in 1999, designated as terrorist

Zargar is the founder and chief commander of terror group Al-Umar-Mujahideen and had been affiliated with Jammu-Kashmir Liberation Front: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) designated another individual, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, as a “terrorist“ under the anti–terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Wednesday.

Zargar alias “Mushtaq Latram”, a resident of Srinagar, had gone to Pakistan for training of arms and ammunition.

The MHA said in a notification on Wednesday Zargar was one of the terrorists released in 1999 in exchange of the hostages of the Indian Airlines Flight IC-814 that was hijacked from Kathmandu.

The MHA said Zargar (52), a resident of Nowhatta in Srinagar, is the founder and chief commander of Al–Umar–Mujahideen, a terror organisation banned by the Ministry earlier.

It said Zargar had been affiliated with terror outfit Jammu–Kashmir Liberation Front and had gone to Pakistan for obtaining illegal arms and ammunition training and has been running an incessant campaign from Pakistan to fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Threat to global peace

The MHA said Zargar has been involved in various terror crimes including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, planning and execution of terrorist attacks and terror funding and is a threat to peace not only to India but across the world, with his contacts and proximity to radical terrorist groups like the al-Qaeda and the Jaish–e–Mohammed.

Zargar is the fourth individual to have been designated as a terrorist in the last one week and the 35th to have been declared so by the government.