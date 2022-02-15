They should become more accessible: G. Kishan Reddy

G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North-Eastern Region; A. Nagender Reddy, Director of The Salar Jung Museum; and Lily Pandeya, Joint Secretary Culture Government of India at an inaugurating the “Reimagining Museums In India - A Global Summit” in Hyderabad on February 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Museums in the country needed to reinvent themselves for the digital age and become more accessible, Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy noted on Tuesday.

Inaugurating a two-day global summit in Hyderabad on reimagining museums, he said: “The Ministry of Culture is working on an inclusive model that involves artists, museum professionals and educators and places them at the core of the museums in the country. Our museums need to reinvent themselves to be relevant for the 21st century in the new digital age. We need to ensure that our museums are more accessible so that our citizens can own them like their own parks and playgrounds.”

The Culture Ministry had funded 110 museums in the country since 2014 and 18 science museums were also being developed. The Centre was developing 10 museums on tribal freedom fighters and continued to support specialised museums like textiles and crafts museums, defence museums and railways museums, he stated.