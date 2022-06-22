Murmu to file nomination for Presidential polls on June 24

Travel plans being drawn up for Murmu as she will visit many States canvassing for support

The National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Presidential candidate, former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu, will in all likelihood file her nomination papers on Friday, June 24, accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top NDA leaders.

Leaders of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the YSRCP, who are not part of the NDA but support Ms. Murmu’s candidature for the highest post in India, are also expected to accompany her. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in fact launched an appeal on Wednesday, aimed at all members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, cutting across party lines, to support Ms. Murmu, who hails from the State’s Mayurbhanj district.

In accordance with norms, a candidate for the post of President of India needs a set of 50 proposers from among the electors, and 50 seconders, also from among the electors. Sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said four sets of nomination papers were being prepared for this.

BJP president J. P. Nadda held a meeting of the 14-member committee headed by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, set up to oversee the election of the NDA candidate, with travel plans being drawn up for Ms. Murmu, who will be accompanied by members of this committee where applicable, as she will visit many States canvassing for support. In terms of numbers, the NDA is on a strong wicket, have gone well past the halfway mark with the support declared by the BJD and the YSRCP.

Ms. Murmu's candidature was announced by Mr. Nadda after a meeting of the BJP's parliamentary board, of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also a member. If elected, Ms. Murmu will be the first tribal to be elected to the position, and at 64 years of age, the youngest as well.

The Centre has also accorded Ms. Murmu Z plus category security since early Wednesday morning, government officials said.