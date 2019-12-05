J&K Lt. Governor Murmu refuses to spell timeline on release of three former Chief Ministers

Just a day ahead of National Conference (NC) founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah’s 114th birth anniversary, J&K Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday hinted at no immediate relief to the Valley’s top political prisoners or restoration of Internet but said “restoration of Internet depends only on the improvement in situation”.

Refusing to divulge any timeline on the release of three former Chief Ministers — NC’s Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti — Mr. Murmu said the administration is mulling to restore Internet in a phased manner.

“The situation is very good. As it becomes more normal, we will do it [Internet restoration) in a phased manner. We are taking it up,” he said, on the sidelines of a Passing Out-Cum Attestation Parade of the 15th Basic Recruitment Training Course in Baramulla district.

He reiterated that the process for elections for the legislature “will be initiated soon”.

He praised the J&K police for “facing all the challenges very boldly” and “ensuring peaceful environment in the region”.

“The police and the paramilitary forces have remained on the forefront to ensure smooth conduct of activities like panchayat elections, BDC polls and “Back to Village” programmes. The synergy and coordination between the police and the civil administration is vital to provide hassle-free services to the people,” he said.

The Lt. Governor termed the police passing our parade “a historical event”. “From today, you [passing out cadets] will be joining the mainstream police ranks and playing your roles in safeguarding the interests of the nation.”

He said around 2,500 projects were reviewed of which around 1,000 are going to be completed soon.

“Special efforts shall be taken to augment the power generation capacity so that the gap between demand and supply is bridged. J&K is endowed with huge potential of power generation. Every government office building shall be equipped with solar power harnessing techniques,” he said.