Munjapara Mahendrabhai takes charge as MoS WCD

Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai takes charge as Minister of State for Women and Child Development, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 08 July 2021 18:49 IST
Updated: 08 July 2021 18:49 IST

Munjapara Mahendrabhai, a first-time Lok Sabha MP from Surendranagar in Gujarat, on Thursday took charge as the Minister of State for Women and Child Development.

“Once again from the core of my heart, I extend my gratitude to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji for entrusting me this responsibility (sic),” he wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Mahendrabhai replaced Debasree Chaudhuri, who resigned from her post ahead of Wednesday’s Cabinet reshuffle.

