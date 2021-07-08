NationalNEW DELHI 08 July 2021 18:49 IST
Munjapara Mahendrabhai takes charge as MoS WCD
Munjapara Mahendrabhai, a first-time Lok Sabha MP from Surendranagar in Gujarat, on Thursday took charge as the Minister of State for Women and Child Development.
“Once again from the core of my heart, I extend my gratitude to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji for entrusting me this responsibility (sic),” he wrote on Twitter.
Mr. Mahendrabhai replaced Debasree Chaudhuri, who resigned from her post ahead of Wednesday’s Cabinet reshuffle.
