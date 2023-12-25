Mumbai records season’s coolest day, increased pollution levels ahead of Christmas

December 25, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

Mumbaikars experienced the coldest morning of the season on Sunday as the minimum temperature had dropped to 18.9 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature rose during the day was 35.5 degrees, also the highest recorded temperature of the month. 2023’s lowest temperature was 13.8 degree Celsius recorded on January 15 and the maximum was 39.4 degree Celsius recorded on March 12.

In Mumbai, the winter months are usually from January to February whereas December is the transition period towards the season. Towards the end of December, Mumbaikars can often experience haze in the morning air.

For the next two days, the temperature during the day time can range between 33 to 35 degree Celsius but after that it can reduce a little but not significantly, Sushma Nair, scientist at India Meteorological Department, informed.

“Mumbai has been pleasant for the past two days and this may continue for a day, after that, the temperature is likely to rise slightly in the morning to 21 and 22 degree Celsius. This is mainly because the wind pattern will change, it will be more of south-easterly winds that will bring in moisture that will give humidity a rise, so the maximum temperature which was 34 and 35 degree Celsius, might come down to 32 and 33 degree Celsius. In the minimum temperature, there will be some amount of cloudiness and it will slightly increase during the night,” she explained.

Talking about the air quality index, Ms. Nair said that meteorologically there is nothing to worry. But the general pattern during winter (December and January) shows pollution level on the higher side. “There is low wind speed during this time and the pattern of wind is such that it doesn’t allow air to rise and disperse the pollutants, pollution just hangs in the air,” she said.

