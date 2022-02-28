Mumbai police register FIR against Union Minister Narayan Rane, his MLA son for defaming kin of late Disha Salian

Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son MLA Nitesh Rane for allegedly defaming family members of the late Disha Salian, former manager of deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on various media platforms, an official said on Sunday.

The FIR was registered against the Rane father-son duo on Saturday on the complaint lodged by Disha's mother Vasanti Salian after she approached the Maharashtra State Women's Commission (MSWC) demanding action against Narayan Rane, Nitesh Rane and others for defaming the Salian family on various media platforms, he said.

The Ranes had made various defamatory claims regarding the death of Disha, he said quoting the FIR.

Earlier in the day, MSCW said it had asked police to block the social media accounts spreading false information about the death of Disha Salian, and also sought action against Narayan Rane and Nitesh, both belonging to BJP, in this connection.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, MSCW chairperson Rupali Chakankar said the Malvani police (in Mumbai) had told the commission that Salian's postmortem report stated that she was not raped and was not pregnant.

Narayan Rane recently addressed a press conference in which he made certain claims regarding Disha Salian's death.

Disha Salian allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in suburban Malad on June 8, 2020, six days before Rajput (34) was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra.

The MSWC had on Friday written a letter to the Malwani police demanding registration of an FIR against Narayan Rane, Nitesh and others, the police official said.

The FIR has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 211 (False charge of offence made with intent to injure), 500 (Punishment for defamation), 506-II (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 67 of the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway, the official added.