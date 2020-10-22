Mumbai Police issue notices to Kangana Ranaut, her sister

Mumbai:

22 October 2020 00:04 IST

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued notices to actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to be present at the Bandra Police Station on October 26 and 27.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe confirmed this to The Hindu and said, “They have been issued notices after the direction from the court.”

On October 17, the Bandra magistrate court ordered a FIR to be registered against the duo for “promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion” through their tweets.

This direction came after Munnawarali alias Sahil Ahsrafali Sayyed, a film casting director, filed an application before the court.

The application said, “Her [Ms. Ranaut’s] tweets are creating divisions between Hindu Artists and Muslim Artists. I say that she is maliciously bringing religion in almost all her tweets for example lynching of Hindu Sadhus at Palghar, calling the BMC as “BABUR SENA”. I say that she has gone to such an extent that she has also blamed Jamaatis for spreading Corona virus etc. thereby trying to create hatred and communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims deliberately as she is well aware that she is a well known actress and has a big fan base so her tweets will be seen and will reach out to many people.”

He urged the court to give a direction to the police to register an FIR against the sisters under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

Metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Y. Ghule then ordered, “the proceedings be sent towards the concerned police station under Section 156(3) (police officer’s power to investigate cognisable case) of the Code of the Criminal Procedure for necessary action”.