Mumbai police, ATS question family of terror suspect nabbed by Delhi cops

Shaikh, alias Sameer Kalia, whose family stays in a slum in Sion in Central Mumbai, is among those arrested on September 14.

Mumbai police and Maharashtra ATS officials on September 14 questioned the family members of terror suspect Jaan Mohammad Shaikh, arrested for his alleged association with a Pakistan-organised module, and searched his house here, police said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell busted a Pakistan-organised terror module and arrested six men, including two Pakistan- ISI trained terrorists, officials said.

Shaikh, 47, alias Sameer Kalia, whose family stays in a slum in Sion in Central Mumbai, is among those arrested by the Special Cell and allegedly has links with the underworld. After his arrest, personnel from the Mumbai crime branch and local police rushed to his residence and questioned his family members.

Shaikh had been staying in the house with his family members for the past few years, police said. He is married and has two daughters, they said, quoting local residents.

The police spoke to the family and neighbours and enquired about his background, an official said. They also searched the house to get more information about Shaikh’s activities. The family members were asked about how he had come in contact with the module.

Later, a team of the Maharashtra ATS also reached Shaikh’s residence and gathered details about his family background and carried out verification, the official said.

Media presence

A large number of mediapersons had assembled outside Shaikh’s residence. Police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain order and avoid any untoward incident.

Speaking to the media, Shaikh’s neighbours said they were shocked to hear about his connection with the terror module. One of them said Shaikh was known as a “family man” who never got into any argument with residents in the area.

He was a driver by profession and his wife does house work, a woman resident said. Shaikh owns the house and had been residing there for years, she said, adding, he had lost his parents a decade earlier. One of his daughters is a college student, the woman said.

According to the Delhi police, several blasts were being planned by the module across the country during the upcoming festivals. They were arrested following raids in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh. They said the arrested men were tasked with executing different aspects of the terror plan.

The police claimed that Shaikh, an underworld operative and close contact of Anees Ibrahim — the brother of Dawood Ibrahim — was tasked by a Pakistan-based person connected with underworld operatives hiding in Pakistan, to ensure smooth delivery of improvised explosive devices (IED), sophisticated weapons and grenades to different entities in India.