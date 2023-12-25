GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mumbai police arrest four in gangster Sumit Yerunkar murder case

Search on for fifth accused who is still at large

December 25, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mumbai police on Monday arrested four men accused in the Chunabhatti firing that happened on Sunday afternoon. They are on the lookout for the fifth accused.

Local gangster Sumit Yerunkar a.k.a. Pappu from Mumbai’s Chunabhatti area was shot dead after he was fired at 21 times. Four others, including an eight-year-old girl, were injured in the incident. They were admitted to Sion Hospital and are now stable, the police said.

The four accused were produced before the court on Monday and remanded in police custody till January 5. The arrested accused have been identified as Sunny Patil, Sagar Sawant, Naresh Patel, Ashutosh Gavan, all residents of Chunabhatti.

Yerunkar and Sunny Patil, both with criminal records, have worked together earlier. The two had a fallout later and were not on good terms. It was due to previous animosity that they later decided to take revenge, the police said.

In 2016, Sumit was arrested in an open fire case against the office of Arihant Builders. He was acquitted this year. However, there are at least four cases registered against him, the police said.

