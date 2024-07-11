Mumbai hit-and-run case: Key accused remanded to police custody, father sacked from Sena post

Prime accused in the Mumbai hit-and-run case, Mihir Shah, was remanded to police custody by a court in Mumbai till July 16 on July 10. Mr. Shah was arrested on Tuesday evening after being on the run for over 72 hours.

In a related development, his father Rajesh Shah was removed as deputy leader of the Shiv Sena’s Palghar district unit, on the instructions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The prime accused was produced in Mumbai’s Sewri court on Wednesday by the police, who argued for his custody in the July 7 hit-and-run case. A pillion rider, Kaveri Nakhawa, was killed and her husband Pradeep Nakhawa injured when the luxury car driven by Mr. Mihir Shah, allegedly under influence of alcohol, hit the two-wheeler they were travelling on in the Worli area.

While reiterating his stance of “not sparing the guilty”, Mr. Shinde announced legal and financial support to the family of the deceased woman. Additionally, ₹10 lakh will be given to the Nakhawa family from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Party action

A single statement order issued by Shiv Sena secretary Sanjay More said as per instructions from party chief Mr. Shinde, Mr. Rajesh Shah was relieved from the post of deputy leader of Palghar area. Mr. Rajesh, who owns the luxury car involved in the accident, was arrested on July 7 and granted bail on July 8.

When Mr. Shinde was questioned why there was a delay in removing Mr. Rajesh Shah from his position, he said, “The government is not supporting anyone and we have taken action in this case. What is of more importance? Sacking him or taking action against the accused?”

In another development, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) partially demolished Vice Global Tapas Bar, the watering hole in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu area where Mr. Shah was with his friends on July 6 night, hours before the hit-and-run accident. Mr. Shah was purportedly driving and the driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, was seated next to him as passenger. Mr. Bidawat is currently in police custody.

The MCGM said the bar had unauthorised additions and alterations, which were pulled down as per the orders from the District Collector. On Tuesday, the State’s Excise Department had sealed the bar for violating the local law of not serving alcohol to those below 25 years of age. As per the State’s regulation, Mr. Shah is an underage liquor consumer.

Shiv Sena (UBT) youth leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray met the Nakhawa family on Wednesday and said the “regime which believes in bulldozer justice” must turn the bulldozer towards Mr. Rajesh Shah’s house.

“We have seen before in the Pune luxury car accident case that there was leniency towards the accused due to the political connections. The BJP-led Maharashtra government should ensure that there is no leniency in Mumbai’s hit-and-run case because of the accused having affiliation with CM Shinde’s party,” Nationalist Congress Party (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto commented.

The Mumbai Police arrested the prime accused on July 9 from Virar in Palghar district.

