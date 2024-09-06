ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai-Frankfurt Vistara flight diverted to Turkey on security concerns

Updated - September 06, 2024 09:20 pm IST - Mumbai

The security alert (bomb threat) was noted by the Vistara crew onboard, the airline said in a statement

Agencies

The Vistara aircraft has safely landed at the Erzurum Airport. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Vistara flight UK 27, operating from Mumbai to Frankfurt, on Friday (September 6, 2024) has been diverted to Turkey due to security concerns, the airline has said.

Flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt, with 247 passengers and crew on board, landed at Erzurum airport, in eastern Turkey, Gov. Mustafa Ciftci told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

All passengers were evacuated from the plane and authorities were searching the luggage, Mr. Ciftci said.

The aircraft has safely landed at the Erzurum Airport, and as per the protocol, the relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and Vistara is fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks, the airline said in a statement.

HaberTurk television said the pilots decided to land after a passenger claimed there was a bomb on board after the aircraft entered the Turkish airspace.

Authorities also shut down the airspace over Erzurum as a precaution, the Governor said.

