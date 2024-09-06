Mumbai-Frankfurt Vistara flight diverted to Turkey on security concerns

Vistara flight UK 27, operating from Mumbai to Frankfurt, on Friday (September 6, 2024) has been diverted to Turkey due to security concerns, the airline has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt, with 247 passengers and crew on board, landed at Erzurum airport, in eastern Turkey, Gov. Mustafa Ciftci told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

All passengers were evacuated from the plane and authorities were searching the luggage, Mr. Ciftci said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aircraft has safely landed at the Erzurum Airport, and as per the protocol, the relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and Vistara is fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks, the airline said in a statement.

HaberTurk television said the pilots decided to land after a passenger claimed there was a bomb on board after the aircraft entered the Turkish airspace.

Authorities also shut down the airspace over Erzurum as a precaution, the Governor said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.