Mumbai-Frankfurt Vistara flight diverted to Turkey on security concerns

Vistara flight UK 27, operating from Mumbai to Frankfurt, on Friday (September 6, 2024) has been diverted to Turkey due to security concerns, the airline has said.

The flight was diverted after a threatening note was found in one of the toilets, according to sources.

#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt (BOM-FRA) has been diverted to Turkey (Erzurum airport) due to security reasons and has landed safely at 1905 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates. — Vistara (@airvistara) September 6, 2024

The aircraft has safely landed at the Erzurum Airport, and as per the protocol, the relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and Vistara is fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks, the airline said in a statement.

However, other details like the number of passengers and crew on board were not immediately known.