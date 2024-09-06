GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mumbai-Frankfurt Vistara flight diverted to Turkey on security concerns

The security alert (bomb threat) was noted by the Vistara crew onboard, the airline said in a statement.

Updated - September 06, 2024 09:11 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The Vistara aircraft has safely landed at the Erzurum Airport. Representational file image.

The Vistara aircraft has safely landed at the Erzurum Airport. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Vistara flight UK 27, operating from Mumbai to Frankfurt, on Friday (September 6, 2024) has been diverted to Turkey due to security concerns, the airline has said.

The flight was diverted after a threatening note was found in one of the toilets, according to sources.

The aircraft has safely landed at the Erzurum Airport, and as per the protocol, the relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and Vistara is fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks, the airline said in a statement.

However, other details like the number of passengers and crew on board were not immediately known.

Published - September 06, 2024 09:05 pm IST

